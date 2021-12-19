ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 72,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,997,059 shares.The stock last traded at $78.81 and had previously closed at $81.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.