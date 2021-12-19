PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. PTC has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $127,313,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in PTC by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

