Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Community Bankshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Community Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of FCBC opened at $33.20 on Friday. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $564.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.51.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 36.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.