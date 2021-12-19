Quant 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.86 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Quant has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $184.96 or 0.00386261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $35.86 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.93 or 0.01351048 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

