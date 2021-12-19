Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,220 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

ORCL stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

