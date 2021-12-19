Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mastercard by 38.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after purchasing an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,660,000 after purchasing an additional 707,231 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $349.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

