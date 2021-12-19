Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 426 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.