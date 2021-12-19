Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.30.

OTCMKTS:QUISF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,127. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

