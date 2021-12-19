Qutoutiao (QTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qutoutiao stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.87. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qutoutiao stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) by 8,144.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qutoutiao were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

