Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RLYB. Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.85.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $40,462,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rallybio

