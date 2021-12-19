Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90.

On Friday, November 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after buying an additional 280,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $861,961,000 after purchasing an additional 667,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after purchasing an additional 301,383 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 379,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

