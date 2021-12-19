Randall D. Keys Buys 5,000 Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Randall D. Keys purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. U.S. Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

