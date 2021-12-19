Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

RNGR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 5,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $184.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

