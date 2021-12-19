Rate3 (RTE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,238.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $133,264.95 and approximately $32,238.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.