RDA Financial Network Has $300,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

