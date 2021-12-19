ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $54,617.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $27.81 million and $54,617.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,639.42 or 0.99426640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00277191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.32 or 0.00420661 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00186122 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009710 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001963 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

