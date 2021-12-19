RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:RDHL remained flat at $$2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 515,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $138.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.83.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

