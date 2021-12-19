Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.16 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 71.16 ($0.94). Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 45,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.57.

Redx Pharma Company Profile (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory intestinal fibrosis; RXC007, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitors for the treatment of orphan disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and other systemic fibrotic conditions; and Porcupine (RXC006), which is in Phase I for the treatment of lung fibrosis.

