Refereum Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $66.41 million and $1.34 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refereum has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

