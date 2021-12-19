Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,949. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.73. Repay has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Repay by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.