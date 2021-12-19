Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 882,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 701,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 326.8 days.

OTCMKTS:REPYF opened at $11.20 on Friday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

