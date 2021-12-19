ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $252.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.79 and a 200 day moving average of $261.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after buying an additional 116,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.