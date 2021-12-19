ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $250.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $252.98. 1,390,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
