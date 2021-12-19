ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $250.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ResMed by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $252.98. 1,390,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.