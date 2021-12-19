Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Stake Boosted by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned 0.40% of Resonant worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RESN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth $5,339,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Resonant by 280.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,241,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Resonant by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 546,671 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth $319,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RESN opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Resonant Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

In other news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,134 shares of company stock valued at $173,196. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

