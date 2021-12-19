Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

