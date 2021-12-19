Reviewing PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) & Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and Woodside Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodside Petroleum 0 0 2 0 3.00

Woodside Petroleum has a consensus target price of $21.28, suggesting a potential upside of 37.38%. Given Woodside Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Woodside Petroleum is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 163.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PermRock Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Woodside Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 25.60 $1.91 million $0.46 14.59 Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 4.17 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Woodside Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Woodside Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 87.37% 6.43% 6.32% Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Woodside Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Woodside Petroleum on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures. The Pluto segment engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of liquefied natural gas in assigned permit areas. The Australia Oil segment involves in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of crude oil, condensate and liquefied petroleum gas and pipeline natural gas in assigned permit areas including Laminaria, Mutineer-Exeter and Enfield, Vincent, Otway and Stybarrow ventures. The Wheatstone segment involves the exploration, evaluation, and development of liquefied natural gas and condensate. The Other segment comprises the activities undertaken by exploration, international and Sunrise Business Units. The company was founded on July 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia

