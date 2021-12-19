Reviewing UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get UMC alerts:

UMC has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UMC and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UMC and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

BRP Group has a consensus target price of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than UMC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMC and BRP Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRP Group $137.84 million 26.70 -$8.65 million $0.20 164.00

UMC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Summary

BRP Group beats UMC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMC

UMC, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance claims and accounts receivable management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for UMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.