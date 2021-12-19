Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.28

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.28 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12.

About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.