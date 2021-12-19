Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 996,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,168.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVF remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

