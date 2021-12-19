Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

