RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,170,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 20,720,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of RLX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 7,709,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,396,407. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 27.86. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.86.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.