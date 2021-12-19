RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,170,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 20,720,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Shares of RLX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 7,709,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,396,407. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 27.86. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 95.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 217,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 21.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.