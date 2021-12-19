Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EMBK opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Embark Technology has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

