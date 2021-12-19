Rotala’s (ROL) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Rotala (LON:ROL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of ROL opened at GBX 30.90 ($0.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £15.48 million and a P/E ratio of 28.09. Rotala has a 12-month low of GBX 22.42 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73.

In related news, insider Simon Lee Dunn acquired 12,500 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($4,955.73). Also, insider Robert Dunn bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($37,002.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 337,500 shares of company stock worth $10,125,000.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

