Round Table Services LLC Invests $304,000 in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 895 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.