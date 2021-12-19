Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Down 9%

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s share price fell 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. 739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 430,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $161,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $362,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Madrona Venture Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,104,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,493,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,964,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,404,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

