Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €50.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Evotec in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €41.09 ($46.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is €41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.99. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47. Evotec has a 12 month low of €26.45 ($29.72) and a 12 month high of €45.83 ($51.49).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

