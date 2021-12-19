Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells C$76,446.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$76,446.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,230,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,726,748.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 1,900 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.56 per share, with a total value of C$8,664.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 5,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 1,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$6,006.00.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock opened at C$5.71 on Friday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.44 and a 12-month high of C$6.08. The company has a current ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$999.06 million and a PE ratio of -96.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.22.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

