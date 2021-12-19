Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

