Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 829 Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $11,556.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,802 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $67,420.08.

On Friday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 110 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,447 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $187,047.77.

On Monday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,760 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $284,827.20.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,901 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,759.05.

On Thursday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,053 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,742.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402.00.

Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.