Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BFS. B. Riley upped their price target on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE BFS opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.68%.

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $44,112.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $404,322. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

