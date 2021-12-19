Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Acquires $28,250.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Savara stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in Savara by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 945,536 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,078,960 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 113,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,455,448 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

