Scala (XLA) Market Capitalization Hits $1.80 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1,140.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.90 or 0.08273851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,074.39 or 0.99947658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002700 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

