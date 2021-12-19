Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.2% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.37. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

