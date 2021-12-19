Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.