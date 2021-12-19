Schnieders Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 65.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,317,000 after buying an additional 149,770 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 52.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $244.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.11.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

