Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI)’s share price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 267 ($3.53). Approximately 343,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 429,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.52).

The firm has a market cap of £706.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 262.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 269.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

