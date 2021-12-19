Scotiabank Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.84.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$8.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1237795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

