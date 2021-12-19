SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.71. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 93.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 124.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 115,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

