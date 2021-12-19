Secret (SCRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.81 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $640.15 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.27 or 0.00009040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.23 or 0.00277645 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009492 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002971 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016828 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000194 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

