Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,099,000 after buying an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $126.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.